28 things to know about USPI, SCA, AmSurg and Surgery Partners

Here are 28 things to know about United Surgical Partners International, Surgical Care Affiliates, AmSurg and Surgery Partners headed into the new year.

USPI

1. USPI's platform has 310 ambulatory surgical facilities, including 24 surgical hospitals, in 33 states. The company added 1,100 new surgeons through the third quarter of 2020.

2. Tenet sold its urgent care platform to FastMed Urgent Care Dec. 18. USPI operated the urgent care platform, which has 87 centers located primarily in Florida and California.

3. USPI added 45 ASCs that Tenet purchased from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion Dec. 10. Tenet assumed $18 million in center-level debt in exchange for 60 percent stake in each center.

4. In November, USPI partnered with real estate development company OGA to develop an outpatient medical building in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also partnered with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover in the fourth quarter to break ground on a $10 million surgery center.

5. USPI reported a third quarter net operating revenue of $565 million, an 8.2 percent year-over-year increase. In the first three quarters, it generated around $1.4 billion in operating revenues, a 6.7 percent drop, which it largely attributed to the pandemic.

6. In the third quarter, USPI same-facility net operating revenue was up 6.5 percent, although total ambulatory cases dropped 0.3 percent.

7. Newsweek named 30 USPI facilities in the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021 list.

8. During the early months of the pandemic, USPI centers followed protocols to care for chronically ill patients who needed essential surgeries, such as patients with heart and vascular disease, bone and joint disabilities and cancer treatment and prevention.

Surgical Care Affiliates

9. SCA has more than 230 surgical facilities, 8,500 physicians and 10,000 teammates.

10. More than 1,000 new surgeons have performed procedures at SCA centers in 2020 so far.

11. New surgeon affiliations with SCA are up 25 percent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

12. SCA centers added more than 40 new service lines in 2020, which is double the number added in 2019.

13. SCA's net promotor score is 92.

14. Sixty SCA facilities were recognized by Newsweek's "Best Ambulatory Surgical Centers 2021" list.



15. OptumHealth, which includes SCA, saw a 29 percent jump in revenue in the third quarter compared to the same time last year. It reported nearly $10.5 billion in revenue.

Surgery Partners

16. In 2020, Surgery Partners added more than 400 physicians to its network, including 180 physicians during the third quarter. It now has more than 4,000 affiliated and 1,500 partnered physicians.



17. Surgery Partners reported $496.1 million in third-quarter revenue, a 9.8 percent year-over-year increase. During the quarterly earnings call, executive chair of the board Wayne DeVeydt said a market shift in elective surgery will favorably affect the company's business model.

"We do not believe our results reflect solely a COVID rebound, but rather we believe there is a fundamental market shift underway, and we are marshaling resources to capitalize on these accelerating trends and gain market share," he said.

18. The company is embracing cardiology and had three surgical hospitals and two ASCs performing heart procedures by the end of the third quarter. Its cardiology procedures were up 8 percent year over year, and the company plans to double the number of ASCs performing heart procedures next year.



18. Surgery Partners is also bullish on total joint replacements and robotics. In June, the company reported orthopedic cases were up 18 percent, and the total joint replacements line also reported growth. The company was on pace to increase total joints 70 percent by the end of the year.



20. Surgery Partners received $53 million in CARES Act funds.



21. In September, Surgery Partners sold some of its anesthesia services business to NorthStar Anesthesia. Its anesthesia services business provided anesthesia to 25 facilities.

22. Surgery Partners bolstered its executive leadership team in the last year, welcoming Steve Marshall as vice president of integration in August. Mr. Marshall joined the company after serving as division vice president for operations and gastroenterology for AmSurg.



23. In January, Surgery Partners appointed Eric Evans CEO. He was previously executive vice president and COO of the company. Former CEO Wayne DeVeydt became executive chairman of Surgery Partners' board of directors.

AmSurg

24. AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers and nearly 2,000 physicians practicing in 34 states. The company is part of Envision Healthcre.

25. As part of its ongoing efforts to promote preventive screening, AmSurg published findings that nearly 200,000 Americans have missed their colonoscopies this year. After the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposed guidance to lower the recommended colorectal cancer screening age to 45, Jay Popp, MD, AmSurg medical staff lead, spoke to Becker's ASC Review about how the draft guidelines could aid in CRC prevention.

26. Envision reached a multiyear, statewide agreement with Cigna in Florida, meaning 6,000-plus Envision clinicians in Florida will remain in network for Cigna's commercial and exchange plan members in the state.

27. Envision also reached a multiyear, statewide agreement expanding access for Humana beneficiaries in Florida.

28. Envision selected Henry Howe to replace Wes Booysen as CFO. The company also appointed a chief accounting officer, a chief people and culture officer, senior vice president of people and government affairs, and a senior vice president of communications, according to a Dec. 11 press release. Jeff Snodgrass was installed as AmSurg president on Sept. 1.

