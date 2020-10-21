Envision, Cigna reach multiyear agreement — 4 details

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare reached a multiyear, statewide agreement with Cigna in Florida, according to an Oct. 21 announcement.

What you should know:

1. The extended agreement means 6,000-plus Envision clinicians in Florida will remain in network for Cigna's commercial and exchange plan members in the state.

2. The duration of the agreement was not specified.

3. Cigna and Envision renewed their deal to ensure patient access to "appropriate, affordable care" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Envision President and CEO Jim Rechtin.

4. Envision's Florida clinicians specialize in areas including anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma, surgery and office-based healthcare.

