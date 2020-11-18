USPI partnering on Tennessee outpatient development — 3 details

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is partnering with real estate services and development company OGA to develop an outpatient medical building in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a Nov. 17 announcement.

Three things to know:

1. Construction on the 28,549-square-foot facility is expected to wrap up in June 2021.



2. OGA has helped build multiple other medical properties in areas neighboring the latest project site. It is also developing several surgery centers in other states and managing healthcare properties nationwide.

3. OGA has completed more than 600 projects, including cancer centers, medical office buildings, urgent care facilities, orthopedic offices, pharmaceutical compounding and infusion suites, and behavioral health facilities.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.