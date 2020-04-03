Tenet withdraws 2020 outlook, USPI centers focus on urgent care during COVID-19: 4 updates

Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is updating its financial forecast for 2020 and making changes to surgery center services.

1. Tenet withdrew its financial outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an SEC filing. Its liquidity position included $350 million of excess cash and cash equivalents as of March 31.

2. Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, one of Tenet's companies, has a network of 400 ASCs across the U.S. Many ASCs have temporarily closed or scaled back business to divert resources to healthcare personnel on the front lines of treating patients with the coronavirus, and to stem the spread.

3. USPI said its centers are following the proper protocols to care for chronically ill patients who need essential surgeries and cannot be deferred, including patients with heart and vascular disease, bone and joint disabilities and cancer treatment and prevention.

4. The company works with 12,000 physicians to care for 3.4 million patients annually. It also has partnerships with more than 50 health systems across the nation.

