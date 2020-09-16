Surgery Partners sells select anesthesia services businesses: 4 details

Surgery Partners sold some of its anesthesia services business to Anesthesia Consulting & Management, known as NorthStar Anesthesia.

Four details:



1. Surgery Partners' anesthesia business provides and manages the third-party providers of anesthesia services at 25 locations across its facilities in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and Texas. With the sale, Surgery Partners will focus on its core short-stay surgical business.



2. NorthStar provides outsourced and managed anesthesia services to providers at more than 120 facilities in 19 states and is focused on expanding its business organically and through acquisitions. This acquisition is consistent with its strategy to expand in markets where the company already operates.



3. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



4. Katten Muchin Rosenman was legal counsel to NorthStar, and Greenhill & Co. was the exclusive financial adviser to Surgery Partners. McDermott Will & Emery was legal counsel to Surgery Partners.

More articles on surgery centers:

The great equalizer — Why a New Jersey ASC surgeon wouldn't perform a total joint without a surgical robot

67 spine surgeries CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021

AmSurg taps cardiology leader as next president — 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.