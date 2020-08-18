Surgery Partners names new vice president of integration

Surgery Partners welcomed Steve Marshall as vice president of integration, according to an Aug. 17 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Marshall previously served as division vice president for operations and gastroenterology for AmSurg. While there, he was responsible for 65 endoscopy centers and more than $250 million in revenue. He also led the team of division vice presidents and regional vice presidents that managed ASCs for the company.



In his new role, he will be part of the executive team at Surgery Partners, which has around 4,000 affiliated physicians and 128 surgical facilities across the U.S. In the second quarter, the company posted a nearly 16 percent revenue decrease due to elective surgery restrictions during the pandemic. However, Board Chair Wayne DeVeydt said he is "cautiously optimistic" that the company can maintain its trajectory in the second half of 2020 and confident in its long-term growth model.



"I can't wait to see what great lessons lie ahead collaborating with the great team at Surgery Partners," wrote Mr. Marshall in the post.



More articles on surgery centers:

Consolidation trends for ASCs, physicians: 5 new insights

North Carolina ASC reports PPP loan was overstated

10 most expensive ASC procedures

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.