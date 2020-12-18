USPI to offload urgent care platform in 2021

On the heels of a $1.1 billion deal to acquire up to 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development, Tenet Healthcare is planning to sell its urgent care platform in the first quarter of 2021.

Dallas-based Tenet will sell its urgent care platform to FastMed Urgent Care, the companies announced Dec. 18. FastMed Urgent Care has more than 100 walk-in locations throughout Arizona, North Carolina and Texas.

Under the deal, FastMed Urgent Care will gain 87 centers primarily located in Florida and California that are operated under the CareSpot and MedPost brands.

Tenet's Addison, Texas-based subsidiary, United Surgical Partners International, currently operates the urgent care platform being sold. It is the same entity charged with operating the ASCs being acquired from Nashville, Tenn.-based SurgCenter Development by the end of 2020.

