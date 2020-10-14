OptumHealth Q3 revenue up 29%, hits $10.5 billion: 5 details

Optum continued to report revenue increases amid the pandemic, seeing a 21 percent jump in year-over-year revenue for the third quarter.

Five things to know:



1. Optum reported $34.9 billion in third quarter revenue and $2.6 billion in operating earnings.



2. OptumHealth, which includes surgery center chain Surgical Care Affiliates, reported a 25 percent increase in revenue per customer served in the third quarter over the same period last year. The company attributed growth to an increase in patients served as part of value-based care arrangements.



3. OptumHealth also reported care patterns were "significantly closer to normal levels" when compared with the second quarter. Like most care providers, the company's expected care volume was disrupted during the pandemic.



4. For the third quarter, OptumHealth reported nearly $10.5 billion in revenue, a 29 percent increase over the same period last year. OptumHealth reported $28.8 billion in 2020 so far.



5. OptumHealth served 98 million people in the third quarter, up from 95 million over the same period last year.

More articles on healthcare:

Minnesota ASC breaks ground on facility expansion

How ASCs are adapting to the pandemic in 5 key areas

'We're letting the science dictate here': What Johnson & Johnson's CFO said on pausing COVID-19 vaccine trials





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.