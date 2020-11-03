The 30 USPI centers on Newsweek's 'America's Best ASCs' list

Thirty ASCs affiliated with Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities.

The publication used ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators to determine top centers.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek on the 2021 list, which is a testament to our

mission-driven teams and high-quality physicians across the country," said Brett Brodnax, USPI

president and CEO. "They are always focused, first and foremost, on the patient experience and

ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality care in all interactions. We are grateful to our physician

and health system partners for always supporting our efforts to deliver the best possible outcomes

along every patient journey."

The USPI centers that made the list:

Arizona:

Surgery Center of Gilbert

California:

Scripps-Encinitas Surgery Center

Florida:

The Outpatient Center of Delray

Premier Surgery Center of Sarasota

Broward Specialty Surgical Center

Illinois:

Silver Cross Surgery Center in New Lenox

Good Samaritan Surgery Center in Mount Vernon

Indiana:

Indiana Specialty Surgery Center in Bloomington

Missouri:

Surgery Center of Columbia

New Jersey:

Hackensack Endoscopy Center

Somerset Ambulatory Surgical Center in Somerville

Pennsylvania:

Southwestern Ambulatory Surgery Center in Pleasant Hills

Gamma Surgery Center in Pittsburgh

Tennessee:

Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown in Nashville

Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center in Murfreesboro

Physician's Surgery Center of Chattanooga

Surgery Center at Saint Francis in Memphis

Texas:

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Dallas

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall

Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas Medical Center in Houston

Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Sugar Land

Memorial Hermann-Endoscopy & Surgery Center North Houston

Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Kirby Glen in Houston

Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas International Endoscopy Center in Houston

Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center in Houston

El Paso Day Surgery

Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas in Irving

