The 30 USPI centers on Newsweek's 'America's Best ASCs' list
Thirty ASCs affiliated with Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."
Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities.
The publication used ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators to determine top centers.
"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek on the 2021 list, which is a testament to our
mission-driven teams and high-quality physicians across the country," said Brett Brodnax, USPI
president and CEO. "They are always focused, first and foremost, on the patient experience and
ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality care in all interactions. We are grateful to our physician
and health system partners for always supporting our efforts to deliver the best possible outcomes
along every patient journey."
The USPI centers that made the list:
Arizona:
Surgery Center of Gilbert
California:
Scripps-Encinitas Surgery Center
Florida:
The Outpatient Center of Delray
Premier Surgery Center of Sarasota
Broward Specialty Surgical Center
Illinois:
Silver Cross Surgery Center in New Lenox
Good Samaritan Surgery Center in Mount Vernon
Indiana:
Indiana Specialty Surgery Center in Bloomington
Missouri:
Surgery Center of Columbia
New Jersey:
Hackensack Endoscopy Center
Somerset Ambulatory Surgical Center in Somerville
Pennsylvania:
Southwestern Ambulatory Surgery Center in Pleasant Hills
Gamma Surgery Center in Pittsburgh
Tennessee:
Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown in Nashville
Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center in Murfreesboro
Physician's Surgery Center of Chattanooga
Surgery Center at Saint Francis in Memphis
Texas:
Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton
Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Dallas
Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas
Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland
Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall
Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas Medical Center in Houston
Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Sugar Land
Memorial Hermann-Endoscopy & Surgery Center North Houston
Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Kirby Glen in Houston
Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas International Endoscopy Center in Houston
Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center in Houston
El Paso Day Surgery
Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas in Irving
