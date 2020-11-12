Envision reaches deal with Humana on heels of Cigna agreement

Humana members in Florida will have in-network access to more than 6,000 Envision Healthcare clinicians under a multiyear, statewide agreement the two entities announced on Nov. 12.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision has a longstanding relationship with Humana. Their new agreement gives Humana's commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members in Florida in-network access to clinicians specializing in anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma, surgery and office-based healthcare.

On Oct. 21, Envision announced it had reached a multiyear agreement with Cigna in Florida to ensure patient access to appropriate, affordable care during the pandemic.

