15 ASC-focused articles that aren't about COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 has dominated national news for most of March, but other ASC-related updates have been trickling out of the industry.

Fifteen articles not related to the coronavirus pandemic:

1. US ASC market to hit $84.1B by 2027 — 4 market insights

The U.S. ASC market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through 2027, reaching a value of $84.1 billion, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights.

2. Nebraska eye center's data breached

The Randleman (N.C.) Eye Center notified patients about a Jan. 13 security breach.

3. Allegheny Health ASC volume spiked 9% in 2019, net income up $95M — 5 things to know

Allegheny Health Network's total discharges and observations increased 3 percent year over year, hitting 124,000 in 2019.

4. Anchor Health Properties acquires Maryland medical office building with ASC

Charlottesville, Va.-based Anchor Health Properties acquired a medical office building with an ASC in Ellicott City, Md., through its co-managed healthcare fund, the company announced March 23.

5. The double-edged sword of private equity in orthopedics: OrthoNOW's Dr. Alejandro Badia weighs in

Alejandro Badia, MD, is the founder of the OrthoNOW orthopedic walk-in clinics. He spoke to Becker's ASC Review about private equity in orthopedics, outpatient total joints and more.

6. South Carolina hospital banks on ASC to offset reimbursement, volume losses

A resolution supporting Regional Medical Center's certificate-of-need application to build an ASC was approved by the Bamberg County (S.C.) Council.

7. Private equity firm acquires two South Carolina eye practices

Eye Health America, a private equity firm formed in 2008, expanded its network of eye practices and ASCs with two acquisitions in South Carolina.

8. Gastroenterologist advises against home testing kits alone — 3 insights

A Louisiana gastroenterologist warned that at-home colorectal cancer testing kits may not be enough for diagnosing the disease.

9. Physician shareholders of Connecticut surgery center to sell 33% ownership stake — 4 things to know

The physician shareholders of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists want to transfer their surgery center ownership interest to Hartford (Conn.) Health Care Surgery Center Holdings, according to a March 9 document.

10. 'It's like building a moon colony': 2 surgeons on starting an outpatient total joint program

Jim Ballard, MD, and Chris Nanson, MD, of The Oregon Surgical Institute in Beaverton discussed their experience opening the center with Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health.

11. Arizona surgery center moves into ASC in medical office building — 3 insights

Surprise, Ariz.-based Desert Mirage Surgery Center leased 11,196 square feet in the 37,424-square-foot Desert Mirage Medical Plaza.

12. Chicago gastroenterology practice seeks go-ahead for nearly $8M center

Chicago-based Lincoln Park Gastroenterology Center is seeking state approval to establish an ambulatory surgical treatment center, according to a Feb. 11 filing.

13. Firm seeks buyer for pair of medical office buildings in Texas

Capital Square 1031 launched a Delaware statutory trust offering March 19 for a pair of medical office buildings in Corpus Christi, Texas. One of the medical office buildings has an ASC and the other has an ophthalmic clinic.

14. Las Vegas practice building surgery center

Las Vegas Institute of Advanced Surgery is building a 13,000-square-foot surgery center beside a physical therapy practice.

15. $4M ophthalmology surgery center gets accreditation

The Surgery Center at Gateway in Clinton, Iowa, gained deemed status accreditation March 6 from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

More articles on ASC news:

North Dakota hospital using surgery center for COVID-19 patient overflow — 3 insights

New York halts all elective procedures — 5 insights

ASCs shouldn't cancel urgent surgeries, industry association says: 5 must-reads

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.