$4M ophthalmology surgery center opens, gets accreditation

Written by Rachel Popa | March 19, 2020 | Print  |

The Surgery Center at Gateway in Clinton, Iowa has opened its doors and recently received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The center was granted occupancy Jan. 3 and received deemed status accreditation March 6. The ASC has two operating rooms with space to add two more. Physicians at the center offer "bladeless" laser-assisted cataract surgery.

The ASC took 10 months to build and nine weeks total to get accreditation.

More articles on ophthalmology:
Nebraska eye center's data breached
Vision Innovation Partners suspends all nonemergency appointments, elective procedures
Ophthalmology sees first stagnant quarter of PE investment in years

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

 