$4M ophthalmology surgery center opens, gets accreditation

The Surgery Center at Gateway in Clinton, Iowa has opened its doors and recently received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The center was granted occupancy Jan. 3 and received deemed status accreditation March 6. The ASC has two operating rooms with space to add two more. Physicians at the center offer "bladeless" laser-assisted cataract surgery.

The ASC took 10 months to build and nine weeks total to get accreditation.

