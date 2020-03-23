South Carolina hospital banks on ASC to offset reimbursement, volume losses

A resolution supporting Regional Medical Center's certificate-of-need application to build an ASC was approved by the Bamberg County (S.C.) Council, InsuranceNewsNet reports.

With declining reimbursements, lower surgical volumes and little taxpayer support in the counties it serves, RMC needs an ASC to improve its financial position, the resolution said. The proposed ASC would be built on RMC's campus in Orangeburg, S.C.

RMC will need support from all the counties it serves to get the CON, according to Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston. The hospital serves more than 2,400 square miles of rural South Carolina.

