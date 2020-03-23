Anchor Health Properties acquires Maryland medical office building with ASC

Charlottesville, Va.-based Anchor Health Properties acquired a medical office building with an ASC in Ellicott City, Md., through its co-managed healthcare fund, the company announced March 23.

1. The medical office building and ASC total 40,000 square feet.

2. The facility is adjacent to a senior housing community and a skilled nursing facility with 182 beds.

3. Ellicott City ASC has anchored the building for several years. The ASC is a joint venture between Baltimore-based providers LifeBridge Health and Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland. The building has several other healthcare occupants.

4. Anchor will provide property management services going forward, led by Michelle Etheridge.

