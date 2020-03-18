Allegheny Health ASC volume spiked 9% in 2019, net income up $95M — 5 things to know

Allegheny Health Network's 2019 net income was up $95 million year over year, and ASC volume increased by about 9 percent, according to TribLive.

Five things to know:

1. AHN's total discharges and observations increased 3 percent year over year, hitting 124,000 in 2019.

2. Physician visits were up by more than 10 percent, and surgical cases were up by 1 percent.

3. AHN reported total operating revenues of $3.6 billion in 2019, a year-over-year increase of nearly 9 percent.

4. AHN's net income grew from $3 million in 2018 to $98 million in 2019, an improvement the network largely attributed to successful investments.

5. The Pittsburgh-based health system operates at least seven surgery centers, according to its website.

