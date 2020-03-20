Gastroenterologist advises against home testing kits alone — 3 insights

A Louisiana gastroenterologist warned that at-home colorectal cancer testing kits may not be enough for diagnosing the disease, local ABC affiliate KTBS reports.

What you should know:

1. Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists gastroenterologist James Hobley, MD, said the home testing kits are good at diagnosing polyps, but he recommended all patients should see a gastroenterologist first before seeking out a prescription for a test.

2. He also noted that while some patients may have fears about undergoing a colonoscopy, there are alternative tests that are effective.

3. Dr. Hobley said it's important that patients get screened before they exhibit symptoms.

