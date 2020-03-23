Private equity firm acquires two South Carolina eye practices

Eye Health America, a private equity firm formed in 2008, has acquired two South Carolina eyecare practices.

Dillon Eyecare Associates in Dillon, S.C., and Pee Dee Eye Associates in Hartsville, S.C., were acquired, expanding Eye Health's network of eye practices and ASCs in the state.

“With EHA’s breadth of knowledge and expertise in managing practices, this partnership will ensure that our patients have ongoing access to the latest technology and treatments possible,” said Troy Alexander, OD, and owner of Pee Dee Eye Associates.

Eye Health America is partnered with nine eyecare practices and ASCs.

