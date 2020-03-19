Las Vegas practice building surgery center

Las Vegas Institute of Advanced Surgery is building a 13,000-square-foot surgery center, Nevada Business reports.

The practice tapped Nigro Construction to develop the facility. The practice specializes in orthopedics and is developing an orthopedic surgery center. The surgery center is adjacent to Advanced Orthopedic Physical Therapy, which recently finished building two 10,378-square-foot buildings with the same developer.

More articles on ASCs:

Life after COVID-19 — What the pandemic + an impending recession could mean for ASCs

Physicians may no longer need a new license to cross state lines

UPMC won't stop elective surgeries — 4 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.