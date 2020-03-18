US ASC market to hit $84.1B by 2027 — 4 market insights

The U.S. ASC market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through 2027, reaching a value of $84.1 billion, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights.

What you should know:

1. Analysts estimate the market was valued at $54.2 billion in 2019.

2. The migration of surgeries from the inpatient to the outpatient setting, paired with an increased number of ASCs and heightened investment rate, will drive market growth through 2027.

3. Analysts also identified a growing number of single-specialty surgery centers as a growth factor. In 2017, there were 2,890 single-specialty ASCs in the U.S, according to a report from CMS.

4. Physician owners will continue to control the majority of ASCs in the U.S.

More articles on ASCs:

How CMS is handling the COVID-19 outbreak — 4 new measures

Arizona CRNA arrested for alleged narcotics theft at ASC, health system

ASCs will likely pick up more procedures when coronavirus subsides: 5 must-reads this week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.