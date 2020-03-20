Physician shareholders of Connecticut surgery center to sell 33% ownership stake — 4 things to know

The physician shareholders of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists want to transfer their surgery center ownership interest to Hartford (Conn.) Health Care Surgery Center Holdings, according to a March 9 document from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy.

Four things to know:

1. A one-third ownership stake in Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center is divided equally among the 13 physician shareholders.

2. After the physicians sell their shares, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists will maintain ownership of the remaining two-thirds.

3. Because Connecticut-licensed physicians will maintain majority ownership interest in the ASC post-transfer, OHS determined a certificate of need wasn't required.

4. Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center is an orthopedic and pain management facility in Branford, Conn.

More articles on ASCs:

Takeda continues non-core asset sell-off for $825M

Philadelphia researchers develop 3D modeling software for previously unviewable portion of colon

FDA awards esophageal DNA test breakthrough device designation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.