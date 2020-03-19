Chicago gastroenterology practice seeks go-ahead for nearly $8M center

Chicago-based Lincoln Park Gastroenterology Center is seeking state approval to establish an ambulatory surgical treatment center, according to a Feb. 11 document.

What you should know:

1. The gastroenterology-focused ambulatory center would be established on the Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital-Chicago campus, occupying a space originally designated as a gastrointestinal suite.

2. PCAC GI, which is owned by Amita Health affiliate Presence Chicago Hospitals Network, would serve as the operating entity and licensee.

3. St. Louis-based Ascension Health would provide funding for the project through Presence Chicago Hospitals Network.

4. As much as 49 percent interest in the operating entity could be acquired by gastroenterologists.

5. The center is pending certificate-of-need approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

More articles on surgery centers:

The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance

ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.