Arizona surgery center moves into ASC in medical office building — 3 insights

Surprise, Ariz.-based Desert Mirage Surgery Center leased 11,196 square feet in the 37,424-square-foot Desert Mirage Medical Plaza, Commercial Property Executive reports.

1. Desert Mirage Surgery Center will occupy the turnkey ASC.

2. Boomerang Capital purchased the medical plaza in October 2019.

3. In addition to Desert Mirage, Boomerang announced that another entity leased 16,008 square feet in the building.

