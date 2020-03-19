Firm seeks buyer for pair of medical office buildings in Texas

Capital Square 1031 launched a Delaware statutory trust offering March 19 for a pair of medical office buildings in Corpus Christi, Texas.

What you should know:

1. The buildings are leased to Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners for 15 years.

2. One of the medical office buildings has an ASC and the other has an ophthalmic clinic.

3. This is the sixth medical DST investment in Texas Capital Square has launched. Real estate in Texas is in high demand because of its "friendly environment for out-of-state investors," Capital Square CEO Louis Rogers said.

