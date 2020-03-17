Nebraska eye center's data breached

The Randleman (N.C.) Eye Center sent a notice to their patients about a security breach.

The eye center said it became aware of a breach Jan. 13, when malware was introduced by a third party into the center's computer systems. Patient health information including first and last names and retinal images were encrypted. There's no evidence patient health information was acquired in the breach, but the center said it couldn't rule that possibility out.

The center is offering affected patients one year of credit monitoring, and is using a third party forensics firm to identify the source of the breach.

