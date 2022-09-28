10 ASC, GI and ophthalmology donations in 2022

From a donation from the Gates Foundation, to the establishment of a pediatric gastrointestinal center, here are 10 ASC, gastrointestinal and ophthalmic donations Becker's has reported on in 2022. 

1. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $5 million to gut microbiome research company Bactolife. 

2. The University of Nevada Las Vegas Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine received a $40 million donation for the construction of an ASC. 

3. Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) received a $5 million donation for the digestive diseases center. 

4. San Francisco-based Chinese Hospital received $7 million to expand outpatient surgery services. 

5. Boulder (Colo.) Community Health will use $1 million of a $5 million donation to update its ASC. 

6. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health established a pediatric GI center following a $70 million donation. 

7. Monmouth Medical Center (Eatontown, N.J.) received $10 million for its outpatient center. 

8. The University of California San Diego Shiley Eye Institute received a $10 million donation. 

9. Mark Twain Medical Center (San Andreas, Calif.) received a $3 million donation, which it will use to fund ASC renovations. 

10. UC Davis Health Eye Center (Sacramento, Calif.) received $4 million for glaucoma research. 

