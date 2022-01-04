California foundation pledges $3M for ASC renovations in memory of philanthropist

The Wings of Freedom Foundation pledged $3 million to San Andreas, Calif.-based Mark Twain Medical Center to fund renovations of its ASC, Calaveras Enterprise reported Jan. 4.

Last year, the private foundation based in Newport Beach, Calif., donated $4.5 million for the upgrades.

The donations will improve operating rooms for more advanced surgical procedures. Upon completion, the hospital's ASC will bear the name of the foundation's founder, Betty Higgins.

"Betty was a long-term, quiet supporter of Calaveras County. This largest-ever donation to the Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation is a pioneering investment of $7.5 million which will help meet the ever-changing needs of our community tomorrow and well into the future," Charanji Singh, the hospital's director of philanthropy, said, according to the Enterprise.