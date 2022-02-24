New Jersey outpatient center gets $10M naming gift

Former Atlantic Records CFO Sheldon Vogel donated $10 million to Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center for an outpatient center in Eatontown, N.J., that's expected to open in March, Asbury Park Press reported Feb. 21.

The 82,000-square-foot building will include urgent care; pediatric services in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and infectious diseases; and a perinatal mood and anxiety disorders center, the report said.

With the donation, the new center will be named the Anne Vogel Family Care and Wellness Center after Mr. Vogel's wife, who died in 2021 from dementia.