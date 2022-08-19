Nevada governor directs $40M for ASC at UNLV medical school

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state interim finance committee have awarded the University of Nevada Las Vegas Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine $70 million to construct an ASC and a pathology lab, according to an Aug. 19 report from the Las Vegas Sun.

Of the donation, $40 million will go towards ASC construction, while the remaining $30 million will be used for the pathology lab. The ASC, which is currently in the design phase, will be constructed at UNLV School of Medicine in the Las Vegas Medical District.

"An ambulatory care clinic will help change the paradigm of care in southern Nevada. It will provide coordinated care to patients, including mental and behavioral health, all in one place," Marc J. Kahn, MD, dean of the medical school and VP for health affairs at UNLV, told the Sun. "The lab will allow us to turn around test results faster, as well as provide valuable training opportunities for young doctors performing original research."