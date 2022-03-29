$70M donation leads to launch of pediatric gastrointestinal center at Stanford

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health established the Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Celiac Disease after receiving an anonymous $70 million donation.

The center will treat gastrointestinal disorders such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, indeterminate colitis and very-early-onset inflammatory bowel disease, according to a March 28 news release from Stanford (Calif.) University.

The new facility will treat children and young adults from birth to age 22.