Portion of $5M Colorado hospital donation will update ASC 

Boulder (Colo.) Community Health has received a $5 million donation and plans to use $1 million to update its ASC, the Daily Camera reported April 19.

The donation from Suzanne and David Hoover, the former CEO of aerospace company Ball Corp., is the largest single-donor donation the hospital has ever received.

About $1 million of the donation will go to capital improvements at the hospital's Hoover Family Surgery Center at the Foothills Hospital in Boulder, the hospital's CEO and President Rob Vissers told the Daily Camera.