UC Davis receives $4M for glaucoma research

Entrepreneur Daryl Geweke has donated $4 million to the Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health Eye Center to endow two ophthalmology professors to continue their research on glaucoma treatment.

James Brandt, MD, focuses his research on treating glaucoma in children, and Nicholas Marsh-Armstrong, PhD, focuses on glaucoma diagnostics and therapeutics, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the health system.

"This incredibly generous gift from Mr. Geweke will serve as a catalyst to advance the understanding and treatment of glaucoma for generations to come," Mark Mannis, MD, professor and chair of the department of ophthalmology and vision science, said in the release.