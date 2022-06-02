San Francisco hospital expanding outpatient surgery with $7M gift

San Francisco-based Chinese Hospital received $7 million to expand outpatient surgery services and renovate infrastructure at the hospital's six-story outpatient building, San Francisco Business Journal reported June 1.

Local businessman Charles Huang made the donation to the hospital, which is a nonprofit that provides care to mostly low-income Chinatown seniors, the report said. The money is also intended to help expand the hospital's lab services.

The sum is the largest single donation in the hospital's history, the report said.