UC San Diego eye institute gifted $10M

The University of California San Diego Shiley Eye Institute received a $10 million donation from philanthropist Darlene Shiley, Times of San Diego reported Jan. 4.

The funds will be used to expand the institute's clinical space, which now stands at more than 91,000 square feet across three facilities. It handles more than 120,000 patient visits and performs more than 5,000 procedures annually.

Ms. Shiley and her husband Donald Shiley have donated more than $10 million to support several initiatives of the school, it said.