Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledges $5M to Bactolife to accelerate gut infection research

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has given a $5 million investment to global gut microbiome research company Bactolife to accelerate technology development.

Bactolife will use the donation to continue the development of Binding Proteins, its proprietary biologic solution that reduces gut infection risk.

"With this investment, Bactolife is able to boost our efforts in our technology platform, allowing us to reach our end customers faster and with affordable products that can benefit the many – thereby potentially impacting millions of peoples' lives worldwide," Mads Lautsen, Bactolife's CEO, said in an Aug. 30 press release from Bactolife's holding company Novo Holdings.