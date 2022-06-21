Cleveland Clinic hospital in Florida receives $5M for digestive center

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital received a $5 million donation for research and education at the digestive disease center from Steven Shulman and his wife, Ellen.

In honor of the donation, the hospital is naming the center the Ellen Leifer Shulman and Steven Shulman Digestive Disease Center, according to a June 20 news release shared with Becker's.

The Shulmans' donation was motivated by their desire to help patients with Crohn's disease.

"Crohn's disease has been a part of my life for decades," Ms. Shulman said in the release. "I know firsthand the uncertainty, pain and debilitating effects that accompany it, as well as the emotional impact on those who love you. And yet, I consider myself to be extremely lucky. I have always had the unwavering support of family and friends, and for that I am forever grateful. It is this sense of gratitude that drives Steve and me to help others fighting digestive diseases."