20 new ASCs in March 

Becker's ASC Review has reported on 20 new ASCs since March 1:

1. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

2. The University of Mississippi Medical Center asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland, Miss.

3.The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida opened a second surgical center in Orlando.

4. Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston, Idaho, cleared a hurdle.

5. Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates is planning a $9 million ASC in Dickson.

6. National Spine & Pain Centers opened an ASC in Oxon Hill, Md.

7. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla.

8. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC.

9. The Green Mountain Care Board, a Vermont regulatory body, approved a $5 million ASC.

10. Providence, R.I.-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.

11. Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco, Texas.

12. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.

13. Florida Heart Associates completed the construction of an ASC in Fort Myers.

14. Essentia Health is building a 41,000-square-foot surgery center at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minn.

15. Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center.

16. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is opening an outpatient center in Munster, Ind.

17. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.

18. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Ross Eye Institute is set to begin construction on a new treatment center.

19. OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

20. Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus, N.J.