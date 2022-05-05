$1B invested in the 10 biggest ASC projects of 2022

Becker's ASC Review has reported on 10 ASC projects each costing more than $20 million so far in 2022.

The 10 projects cumulatively account for nearly $1.09 billion. They are listed below by price, in descending order.

1. Mass General Brigham is planning a $400 million project to build three Massachusetts ASCs in Westborough, Westwood and Woburn. The centers would offer surgery, physician services and diagnostic imaging.

2. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility is slated to open in 2023.

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital bought an office complex in White Plains, N.Y., for $83.5 million that it plans to redevelop into a multispecialty outpatient campus.

4. The University of Mississippi Medical Center has asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland, Miss. The 67,500-square-foot multidisciplinary campus would also include a medical office building and imaging center. The main facility would feature 36 exam rooms, six operating rooms and three multimedia classrooms.

5. Baptist Health has reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus in Louisville, Ky. The health system is spending $58 million on the outpatient center, which will include an ASC, urgent care, occupational therapy and physician practices. More than 100 outpatient clinical jobs are expected to be created.

6. Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on its new three-story ASC. The $52 million, 90,000-square-foot facility will initially provide general and orthopedic surgery, with anticipated expansion into specialties including gynecology and urology.

7. University of Texas Health San Antonio began construction of a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC and outpatient services building in January. The building will span five floors and offer services including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, rehabilitation and physical therapy

8. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center is seeking city council approval of financing bonds to help pay for a $45 million surgical facility it's building in Columbiana, Ohio.

9. Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan. Alongside the ASC, the expansion would include a three-story community hospital and a medical office building.

10. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open this September. Hospital administrators invested $20 million in the project. The center will have four full-service operating suites, two endoscopy suites, advanced imaging capabilities and 24 preoperative and postoperative procedure rooms. The ASC is expected to employ 25 full-time staff members and physicians.