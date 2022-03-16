Ohio hospital plans $45M surgical center 

Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center is seeking city council approval of financing bonds to help pay for a $45 million surgical facility it's building in Columbiana, Ohio, Morning Journal News reported March 16.

The surgical outpatient pavilion, which will offer surgical, endoscopy, imaging, MRI and CT services, is aiming to attract more volume to the hospital, Salem Regional CEO Anita Hackstedde, MD, told the Salem City Council, according to the Journal News.

The hospital has already broken ground on the project slated for completion in spring of 2023.