18 new ASCs in October 

Becker's reported on 18 ASCs that opened or were announced in October:

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC. AdventHealth requested city officials approve an amendment to its planned Clermont (Fla.) Health Park development to construct a 14,500-square-foot ASC. A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building. Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its upcoming $20 million Health Specialty Center. McLean, Va.-based Holzman Solomon Vision Partners is opening an ASC. Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion dollar Pennsylvania expansion. Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa. Construction work on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's upcoming McAllen Academic Medical Campus, which includes an ASC, is underway. The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., celebrated the grand opening of a 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ASC. Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center. Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids. A two-story, 48,000-square-foot facility medical complex with an ASC is coming to the Columbus, Ohio, area. Mass General Brigham opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating-room ASC. Kelsey-Sebold broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of their Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, which will add an ASC. Cleveland-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new office in Ashtabula, Ohio. Skagit (Wash.) Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon. University of California Davis Health broke ground on its 267,000-square-foot Sacramento-based ASC, the 48X Complex.