18 new ASCs in October 

Becker's reported on 18 ASCs that opened or were announced in October:
- Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC.
- Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC.
- AdventHealth requested city officials approve an amendment to its planned Clermont (Fla.) Health Park development to construct a 14,500-square-foot ASC.
- A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building.
- Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its upcoming $20 million Health Specialty Center.
- McLean, Va.-based Holzman Solomon Vision Partners is opening an ASC.
- Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion dollar Pennsylvania expansion.
- Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa.
- Construction work on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's upcoming McAllen Academic Medical Campus, which includes an ASC, is underway.
- The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., celebrated the grand opening of a 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ASC.
- Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center.
- Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids.
- A two-story, 48,000-square-foot facility medical complex with an ASC is coming to the Columbus, Ohio, area.
- Mass General Brigham opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating-room ASC.
- Kelsey-Sebold broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of their Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, which will add an ASC.
- Cleveland-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new office in Ashtabula, Ohio.
- Skagit (Wash.) Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon.
- University of California Davis Health broke ground on its 267,000-square-foot Sacramento-based ASC, the 48X Complex.