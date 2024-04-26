Private equity & ASCs: 5 notes

Here are five recent updates on private equity that Becker's has reported on in the last month:

1. More than 20% of the healthcare bankruptcies in 2023 were by private equity-backed companies, according to a new report from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

2. Outpatient care saw 195 private equity deals in 2023, the most of any healthcare subsector, according to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

3. Private equity-backed ASC billing services provider Surgical Notes added Dominic Brignola as its new CFO.

4. A Senate committee sent letters to Apollo Global Management, the Blackstone Group and KKR, three of the nation's largest private-equity firms, and four emergency medicine staffing companies owned by the firms, requesting they provide information by April 17 on how they oversee or staff hospital emergency departments.

5. Audax Private Debt was the most active North America-based lender in the healthcare sector in 2023, accounting for 58 transactions, according to a report by market research company PitchBook.