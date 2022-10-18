Ribbon cut for Billings Clinic ASC complex

The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., celebrated the grand opening of a 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ASC, NBC Montana reported Oct. 15.

The three-story clinic is the first building to open on its new 58-acre medical campus, the report said. It includes more than 90 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, physician offices and spaces for physical and occupational therapy.

The campus will employ more than 250 people, including 54 providers, and will offer more than 20 different specialties, the report said.