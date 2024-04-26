'Quiet quitting' gives way to 'resenteeism' among Gen Z workers

In 2022, the "quiet quitting" trend swept companies as Gen Z employees began lightening their workloads in an attempt to back away from work commitments.

Now, a new trend has emerged among younger workers known as "resenteeism," according to an April 23 report from CNBC.

Resenteeism combines resentment and absenteeism and refers to allowing employees to continue working in roles they find dissatisfying because they cannot find a better-suited job or think they will not be able to do so. This creates disengagement associated with quiet quitting and resentment about feeling trapped.

Themes at the core of resenteeism include burnout, feeling undervalued and feeling unfulfilled.

According to a CNBC survey, 47% of Gen Z respondents said they are coasting at work, with only 40% saying they are thriving.

That is different from older generations, who often report they are "thriving" in roles. Additionally, about 42% of Gen Zers said they are just working for a paycheck. Gen Z also reported the highest rate of wanting to quit their current positions.

Gen Z workers reported having the least meaningful work (14%) and least autonomy at work (21%) compared to other generations.

There are a handful of ways for employers to prevent forms of resenteeism, according to the report. They include creating more meaningful connection opportunities between co-workers, giving employees ownership of their work and addressing issues early.