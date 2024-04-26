Optum in 2024: 5 major moves

Optum is the parent company of SCA Health and the country's largest employer of physicians.

Here are five major moves from Optum in 2024:

1. In April, Optum announced its shutting down its telehealth business. Optum Virtual Care launched in 2021 and offers virtual access to physicians and nurse practitioners at any time across all 50 states

2. In April, OptumRX announced its pharmaceutical distribution contracts with Cardinal Health will not be renewed.

3. In March, Optum announced plans to acquire Dallas-based Steward Health Care's physician group. An Optum subsidiary filed a notice March 26 with Massachusetts' Health Policy Commission to acquire the physician group, Stewardship Health, for an undisclosed amount.

4. Also in March, Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic, the Oregon Health Authority said March 13.

5. In January, Optum and St. Louis-based SSM Health terminated their administrative partnership. The partnership was announced in October 2021 and was formed with goals of improving inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management.