UC Davis Health breaks ground on 267,000-square-foot ASC

University of California Davis Health has broken ground on its 267,000-square-foot Sacramento-based ASC, the 48X Complex.

48X will have 14 operating rooms, 14 overnight recovery rooms and 59 pre- and post-operative recovery bays. It will also include physical therapy, pharmacy and imaging services, clinical support and more.

The center will encompass an entire city block, costing $579 million to build.

"This 48X Complex embodies our vision of delivering tomorrow’s healthcare today. The future of health care is fundamentally evolving, as is our campus," David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health, said in an Oct. 27 release from the university. "We must become truly patient centric, focused on delivering care and information how, when and where patients want it."