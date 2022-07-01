17 new ASCs in June

Here are 17 new ASCs Becker's has reported on in June:

1. Buffalo, N.Y.-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project that will include a new ASC.

2. A $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee, Fla.

3. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.

4. A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center.

5. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.

6. Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is planning to open a new specialty center and ASC in the city.

7. Mt. Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is building a new ASC.

8. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in partnership with a group of physician investors.

9. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

10. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital with an ASC.

11. Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia, N.C.

12. Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC.

13. Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital.

14. Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis.

15. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville, Ga.

16. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas.

17. Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center opened its new subspecialty ASC.