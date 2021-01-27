Here are 10 administrators pushing their ASCs into robotics

Robotics continues to grow in the ASC space, with many centers adopting or adding systems over the past year. Here are 10 leaders at the helm of centers that have pushed into robotics in 2020:

This is not an exhaustive list. Contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com to add additional names.

Donna Klutts, administrator of Jackson, Tenn.-based Physicians Surgery Center: Ms. Klutts was named administrator in April 2018. Since then, the center has marked milestones in robotic surgery, including the introduction of its second orthopedic robot last year.

Michael Ford, clinical director of Van Nuys, Calif.-based Center for Orthopedic Surgery: The Center for Orthopedic Surgery performed its first outpatient hip replacement with Stryker's Mako robot in December last year. Harpreet Bawa, MD, did the procedure.

Tracy Harbour, BSN, RN, administrator at Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.): Surgery Center of Pinehurst logged its first robot-assisted total knee replacement in December 2020. The center uses Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee.

Cammy Gilstrap, director at Bend, Ore.-based Cascade Surgicenter: Cascade Surgicenter was the first ASC in central Oregon to offer robot-assisted total knee and total hip replacement using Stryker's Mako System in July last year. "As experts in outpatient total joints, we help our patients go through each step of the process with the knowledge and tools needed for a positive and successful outcome," Ms. Gilstrap said in a news release.

Diane Heelan, BSN, RN, administrator and CEO of Danbury-based Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center: Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center introduced Stryker's Mako robot in July last year. The center serves more than 70,000 patients annually and has a team of more than 27 orthopedic specialists and subspecialists.

Carla Evans, administrator at New Albany (Ohio) Surgical Center: Ms. Evans has been administrator since July 2011, according to her LinkedIn page. In July last year, the center became one of three in the U.S. to use Smith+Nephew's newly launched Real Intelligence and the CORI Surgical System.

Janet Carlson, MSN, RN, CEO and administrator at Columbia, S.C.-based Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery: Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics became the first ASC in South Carolina to use Zimmer Biomet's Rosa knee last year. The center is partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

Juan Uson, administrator at the Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska): Mr. Uson has been administrator since October 2017, according to his LinkedIn page. Last year, the Surgery Center of Wasilla was the first in the state to integrate a total joint robot.

Ty Tippets, administrator at St. George (Utah) Surgical Center: St. George Surgical Center debuted robot-assisted knee replacements in June 2020 with Smith+Nephew's Navio system. Mr. Tippets has been administrator since 2014, and in 2018 he spoke to Congress about the benefits of cost transparency.

Chad McCammon, executive director at Gulf Breeze, Fla.-based Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center: Mr. McCammon has been executive director since October 2014, according to his LinkedIn page. Last year, the center performed its first total knee replacement with the Navio robotic system.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.