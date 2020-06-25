Utah surgery center offers robotic knee replacements

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center now offers robotically assisted knee replacement surgeries, ABC4.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center is using the Smith+Nephew Navio robotic surgery system and the Verilast artificial implant.

2. The replacement joint offers a life expectancy of up to 30 years.

3. The robotic system assists the orthopedic surgeon in performing the procedure and ensures the implant is placed accurately.

