10 ASC leadership milestones and moves in the last month

Here are ASC executives who joined new practices, reached career milestones and more since Aug. 8:

⚬ Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, performed the health system's first outpatient robotic surgery using the DaVinci X robot.

⚬ Matthew Leibman, MD, performed wrist surgery on Boston Red Sox left-handed ace pitcher Chris Sale, who was injured in a bicycle accident. The procedure was performed at Newton-Wellesley (Mass.) Outpatient Surgery Center.

⚬ Hawaii's lieutenant governor and physician Josh Green, MD, won the Democratic primary for governor. He will face two-term Republican lieutenant governor Duke Aiona in the general election.

⚬ Chuck Hall, national group president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is stepping down from his position at the end of the year after almost 36 years with the health system. HCA hadn't selected his replacement as of Sept. 9.

⚬ Colin Ryan, MD, joined the Columbus-based Central Ohio Urology Group, one of the first urological ASCs to provide robotic surgery.

⚬ The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery named J Mocco, MD, an endovascular neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai in New York City, its president.

⚬ Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on L.A. Dodgers reporter David Vassegh, who fractured his wrist going down a slide at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

⚬ MOBE, a healthcare company that uses data to better treat its customers and lower health system costs, named former Optum executive Mike Ott as CEO.

⚬ Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, appointed Shrujal Baxi, MD, chief medical officer. Dr. Baxi previously served as senior vice president of clinical and scientific solutions at Verana Health.

⚬ Steven Lee-Kong, MD, was named chief of colorectal surgery at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. Dr. Lee-Kong will work at the system's new 530,000-square-foot Helena Theurer Pavilion.