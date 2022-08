The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery named J Mocco, MD, endovascular neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai in New York City, its president, NeuroNewsInternational reported Aug. 22.

Dr. Mocco is a professor and the senior system vice chair at Mount Sinai's neurosurgery department, the report said. He is also the director of the Cerebrovascular Center.

He has been published in more than 525 peer-reviewed publications and runs both national and international cerebrovascular clinical trials.