Steven Lee-Kong, MD, was named chief of colorectal surgery at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center on Sept. 6.

Dr. Lee-Kong specializes in minimally invasive colorectal surgery and disorders of the digestive system, according to a news release from the health system. He also trains medical students, educates communities on colon and gut health and works to improve healthcare disparities.

Dr. Lee-Kong will work at the system's new 530,000-square-foot Helena Theurer Pavilion.